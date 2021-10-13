McDowell Feels Optimism Heading into Texas with Love's Travel Stops

"I'm not racing any different, but since moving to FRM we have had good cars at Texas," explained McDowell. "Drew (Blickensderfer) and the team have setup great cars for me and our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang always seems to show good speed when we get to Texas. Even this year, we had a good car at the All-Star race and I'm very optimistic that we'll have another great run on Sunday."

With 4 races remaining in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, McDowell is fighting to break into the Top-15 in the final point standings as he currently sits 30 points out.

"It's going to he hard, but it's possible," said McDowell. "We probably need some help from the guys ahead of us and we need to have solid race days going forward. At Charlotte, we felt like we had a Top-10 car, but sustained some left front damage, which set us back to which we were able to recover for a 16th-place finish. We just need to execute and get the results that we can control. If we do that, I think we'll have a fighting chance to be a Top-15 team at the end of the season."

This Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.