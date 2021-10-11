Tuesday, Oct 12

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance

Freeway Insurance makes its primary sponsorship debut on Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Freeway Insurance has been associated with Suárez for two years and has already embarked on a television advertising campaign running English and Spanish commercials across the country.

Freeway's commercial is the only current Spanish-language commercial featuring a NASCAR driver.

But it doesn't stop there. Freeway wants race fans to meet Suárez.

Suárez will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday to visit with race fans at the Freeway Insurance office at 12250 Lake June Road, Suite 103 in Balch Springs, Texas.

The Freeway Insurance fan event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.CDT Saturday with Suárez meeting fans 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.CDT. There will be a show car, live radio broadcasts, games, giveaways and more. Fans who bring an unwrapped toy will receive signed merchandise from Freeway.

Suárez arrives in Texas after racing in the top-five and finishing 13th on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday then testing his Next Gen Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday.

The Texas track is one of his favorites. Two of his five top-three finishes in the Cup Series have come at the 1.5-mile high-speed track.

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m.

