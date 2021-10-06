McDowell Ready for First Top-10 Finish at Charlotte ROVAL

Michael McDowell has three previous starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and is ready to get his first Top-10 finish on the circuit this weekend as his current best-finish is 12th. McDowell will be looking to crack into the top-10 with the return of Love's Travel Stops and Delo aboard his No. 34 Ford Mustang.



"We haven't had the success that we've wanted at the ROVAL, but we can change that this weekend," said McDowell who has two Top-10 finishes on road courses this season. "We've had great finishes at the Daytona Road Course and again at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Texas). We know our road course program is pretty strong this year, maybe the best its ever been, honestly. And that gives us the confidence going into the weekend.



"We've had a bit of a quiet streak lately, so for our team, it's time for another Top-10. We've been bringing some fast cars to the race track, but haven't had the finishes to show for it. We know that the ROVAL is a track where we can race up front and have a great day and I'm ready to give our friends at Love's Travel Stops and Delo a strong run on Sunday."



This Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised live on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.



FRM PR