Alfredo Brings CITGARD Back to Front Row Motorsports at Charlotte Roval

Anthony Alfredo is coming off his best NASCAR Cup Series finish with a top-10 result at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Monday. He now brings that momentum with him into the Charlotte Roval for this Sunday's race.

Alfredo will also bring back the CITGARD brand and colors to the No. 38 Ford Mustang. CITGARD continues its partnership with Front Row Motorsports that began in 2019.

CITGARD, a member of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation, heavy duty engine oils are next generation oils formulated with proprietary additive technology that protects engines from running at higher temperatures and fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements.