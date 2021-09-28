Spencer Boyd Adds The Charlotte Roval to Schedule Thanks to RimTyme

Spencer Boyd will be behind the wheel of the No. 52 Chevrolet Camaro for Jimmy Means Racing for the third time this year when the NASCAR Xfinity Series races the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (The Roval) on Saturday, October 9. The race is being added to Boyd’s busy schedule thanks to his new sponsor, RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires. RimTyme has 36 stores nationwide with more scheduled to open in the future.



“We brought our Credit MRI/Jack Sprague throwback truck to a RimTyme earlier this year for an MGP Caliper Covers event,” mentioned Boyd. “It was a great event and I got to meet the Director of Operations who helped put this all together. I raced in the inaugural Roval race back in 2018 so I’ll have to dust off that notebook, but I’m truly excited to get back out there.”



RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes. In addition, to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.



Brock Roberts, Director of Operations at RimTyme, commented on the partnership with Boyd, “Spencer’s personality is so big and we love his engagement with fans. He is a great representative for our brand in a sport where we know people love their cars. Our staff are automotive stylists that know the latest trends and styles, so we can give NASCAR fans the custom wheels and tires they want.”



RimTyme will be hosting a meet and greet with Spencer Boyd across the street from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 10 at 10am. They will be camped out all weekend long handing out autographed hero cards, so stop by, get an autograph, and check out all RimTyme has to offer.



Find a RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires location near you at www.rimtyme.com/locations

Spencer Boyd PR