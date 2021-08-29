2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

The 26-race regular season is over, and the playoffs are set; 16 teams to compete for a championship. Each driver with their own path to the dance floor, some more difficult than others, and for most it took a trip to victory lane to find their way here.
- Kyle Larson: 2,052 points, Regular Season Champion, 5 wins, 12 Stages
Hendrick Motorsports’ #5 has been the most dominant team all year and the most deserving of the regular season championship. Larson is the favorite to hoist this year’s trophy in Phoenix.
- Ryan Blaney: 2,024 points, Regular season finish 6th, 3 wins, 4 stages
Team Penske’s #12 disappointed the underdogs with a win in the season finale at Daytona as this team rides a wave of momentum with two wins and six top fives in the last nine races.
- Martin Truex Jr: 2024 points, Regular season finish 7th, 3 wins, 5 stages
Joe Gibbs Racing’s #19 continues to be a perennial champion favorite despite an up and down season the team looks ready to make a run to the final four.
- Kyle Busch: 2,022 points, Regular season finish 4th, 2 wins, 5 stages
Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 usually leads the win column, but despite only two wins the teams consistency has provided enough points for what should be, another final four appearance.
- Chase Elliot: 2,021 points, Regular season finish 3rd, 2 wins, 3 stages
Hendrick Motorsports’ #9 performance has been behind teammate Larson all season, but the most popular driver could easily best the #5, especially at Phoenix, one of Elliot’s best tracks.
- Alex Bowman: 2,015 points, Regular season finish 12th, 3 wins, 0 stages
Hendrick Motorsports’ #48 has figured out winning despite inconsistency. They might not have what it takes to win the championship, but the team’s growth is promising.
- Denny Hamlin: 2,015 points, Regular season finish 2nd, 0 wins, 5 stages
Joe Gibbs Racing’s #11 almost won the regular season championship, without winning. The team is so good it’s unbelievable they’re winless, it’s likely they will see victory lane soon.
- William Byron: 2,014 points, Regular season finish 5th, 1 win, 3 stages
Hendrick Motorsports’ #24 has shared in the organizations great season with competitive showings every week, it will be interesting to see what this young driver can do in the playoffs.
- Joey Logano: 2,013 points, Regular season finish 8th, 1 win, 5 stages
Team Penske’s #22 recent struggles are concerning with only one top five in the last ten races. They might still have a chance at a championship, but the team needs to turn it around now.
- Brad Keselowski: 2,008 points, Regular season finish 10th, 1 win, 2 stages
Team Penske’s #2 and everyone behind them have failed to garner enough points to make this year’s playoffs easy. Hopefully Brad can make the best of his last ten races with the team.
- Kurt Busch: 2,008 points, Regular season finish 14th, 1 win, 3 stages
Chip Ganassi Racing’s #1 has performed well for the team in it’s final year, but it’s unlikely to be enough for a championship, however the veteran Busch has what it takes to make a good run.
- Christopher Bell: 2,005 points, Regular season finish 15th, 1 win, 0 stage
Joe Gibbs Racing’s #20 is behind the rest of the organization, but rookie driver Bell has shown potential including a win this year. The team is competitive and could make the round of eight.
- Michael McDowell: 2,005 points, Regular season finish 21st, 1 win, 0 stages
Front Row Motorsports’ #34 is this year’s biggest wild card with their Daytona 500 win. If the team makes it past the first round, the roval provides an opportunity, but the odds are very slim.
- Aric Almirola: 2,005 points, Regular season finish 23rd, 1 win, 0 stages
Stewart-Haas Racing’s #10 was the worst among an underperforming organization with high expectations. Almirola’s win at New Hampshire will likely remain their seasons highlight.
- Tyler Reddick: 2,003 points, Regular season finish 11th, 0 wins, 3 stages
Richard Childress Racing’s #8 has the best young driver in Reddick, but their equipment doesn’t match his talent. The combination was enough to make the playoffs which is promising.
- Kevin Harvick: 2,002 points, Regular season finish 9th, 0 wins, 0 stages
Stewart-Hass Racing’s #4 is the only hope for the organizations forgettable season. While it’s a long way to Phoenix it’s only a 20-point deficit from 4th, and we can never count out “the closer”
Could of, should of, would of; unfortunately for these drivers they will have to do better next year.
- Austin Dillon: Regular season finish 13th
- Matt DiBenedetto: Regular season finish 16th
- Chris Buescher: Regular season finish 17th
- Rickey Stenhouse Jr: Regular Season finish 18th