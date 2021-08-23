NCS: Ryan Blaney wins Michigan Cup race

Ryan Blaney won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Blaney took the lead on a restart with eight laps to go and would hold on to his lead to win Sunday's Cup race.

Ryan Blaney beat William Byron by 0.077 seconds, the closest finish at the track since electronic scoring.

"That was cool," Blaney told NBCSN post-race. "I'm fired up!"

Sunday's win marked Blaney's second win of the season and his first multiple race win in a season.

Rounding out the top five were William Byron in second, Kyle Larson in third, Kurt Busch in fourth and Denny Hamlin in fifth.

"This was like a plate race in disguise," Kurt Busch told NBCSN post-race.

Kevin Harvick, who finished 14th clinched the 15th playoff spot with one playoff spot left in next weekends race at Daytona International Speedway.

Rounding out the top ten were Matt DiBenedetto in sixth, Kyle Busch in seventh, Chase Elliott in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Martin Truex Jr. in tenth.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head into Daytona International Speedway in on August 28th at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney