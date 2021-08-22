NASCAR Cup Series – Clinch Scenarios heading into Daytona International Speedway

Already Clinched

The following 15 drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Denny Hamlin or Kevin Harvick.

Tyler Reddick: Would clinch with 31 points

Austin Dillon: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, Darrell Wallace Jr., Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Anthony Alfredo, Corey LaJoie.

Can Clinch Regular Season Championship

Additionally, the Regular Season Championship could be clinched by the following drivers:

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 32 points

Denny Hamlin: Could only clinch with help

NASCAR PR