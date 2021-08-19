Corey Lajoie Sidelined for Firekeepers Casino 400, Josh Berry to Fill in at MIS

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 7 NationsGuard Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will be unavailable to participate in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Firekeepers Casino 400 and will not travel to Michigan International Speedway.



NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Josh Berry will handle the driving chores in LaJoie’s absence for Spire Motorsports this weekend.



The Firekeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway will be televised live on NBCSN Sunday, August 22 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 25th of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR