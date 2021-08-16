Harvick Soldiers to 14th on Indy Road Course

Race Winner:  AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner:  Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner:  Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

 

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-15):

●  Kevin Harvick started 25th and finished 31st.

●  In a largely processional affair, the No. 4 Unibet Ford Mustang maintained its 25th-place starting spot through the first five laps.

●  “I finally cleared the chaos,” said Harvick on lap 10 while running 21st.

●  “Loose to the right,” said Harvick about his car’s handling around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

●  Made scheduled, green flag pit stop for four tires and fuel on lap 12. Many other drivers did the same.

●  Harvick finished the stage in 31st and stayed out upon its conclusion to gain some track position for the start of stage two.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 16-35):

●  Harvick started 18th and finished 25th.

●  The No. 4 Unibet Ford Mustang was 20th after one lap of green flag racing, but was back to 18th by lap 24.

●  Passed Michael McDowell for 17th on lap 28.

●  Made scheduled, green flag pit stop for four tires and fuel on lap 32, with other teams making similar calls.

●  “I feel like I lost some of my stopping power, but I think that was due more to grip,” said Harvick at the end of the stage.

●  Harvick finished the stage in 25th and stayed out upon its conclusion to gain some track position for the start of the final stage.

 

Final Stage Recap (Laps 36-95):

●  Harvick started 11th and finished 14th.

●  The No. 4 Unibet Ford Mustang was 15th when the caution came out on lap 40 for debris.

●  Harvick held steady in 15th until green flag pit stops began on lap 51, rising up the leaderboard as those in front of him pitted.

●  Made scheduled, green flag pit stop for four tires and fuel on lap 54, which dropped Harvick to 30th.

●  As pit stops cycled through, Harvick methodically climbed in the running order, rising to 22nd by lap 60.

●  With 20 laps to go, Harvick was 17th.

●  Cracked top-15 on lap 63 and was 14th by lap 65. Dropped back to 15th on lap 68 as Kurt Busch got around Harvick.

●  Was 17th when caution came out on lap 74 for debris.

●  Took advantage of caution and pitted for four tires and fuel. Lined up 32nd for lap-77 restart.

●  Suffered right-side damage trying to avoid a nine-car incident in turn six on lap 79, but was able to continue until race was red-flagged for 19 minutes and 14 seconds for track cleanup.  

●  Pitted under caution on lap 80 to make repairs, which included the removal of debris lodged in the right-side door. Pitted again on lap 85 to inspect suspension damage.

●  Lined up 27th for the first attempt at a green-white-checkered finish on lap 89.  

●  Harvick avoided a seven-car accident in turn six on the restart and picked up five positions. The race was red-flagged once again, this time for four minutes and eight seconds.

●  Started 23rd for the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish on lap 94.

●  Harvick picked up nine spots over the final two laps to salvage a 14th-place finish.

 

Notes:

●  AJ Allmendinger won the inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first of the season. His margin over second-place Ryan Blaney was .929 of a second.

●  There were six caution periods for a total of 25 laps.

●  Only 24 of the 40 drivers in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard finished on the lead lap.

●  Kyle Larson remains the championship leader after Indianapolis with a 22-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin.

 

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

 

