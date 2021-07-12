Harvick Finishes 11th at Atlanta

Race Winner: Kurt Busch of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Kurt Busch of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-80):

● Kevin Harvick started 21st and finished 10th, earning one bonus point.

● The No. 4 Mobil 1 Summer Road Trip Ford Mustang was 20th when the competition caution came out after 25 laps.

● “Need it to turn just a little bit better, but it’s pretty good,” said Harvick on lap 26.

● Pitted on lap 27 for four tires and fuel. Only adjustment was to tire pressures.

● Lined up 19th for lap-30 restart and was 17th when the caution came out again on lap 31.

● Lined up 15th for lap-36 restart and climbed to 12th by lap 65.

● Grabbed 11th on lap 67 from Matt DiBenedetto.

● “Need to rotate just a little bit better through the center (of the corner),” said Harvick on lap 74 while running 11th.

● Cracked top-10 on lap 78 with a pass of Brad Keselowski and held the position through the end of the stage.

● Pitted for four tires and fuel at the conclusion of the stage, but had to pit again on lap 85 to repair right-front fender after contact with the car of Martin Truex Jr., upon leaving pit box.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 81-160):

● Harvick started 25th and finished 11th.

● “Absolutely horrible,” said a 23rd-place Harvick while mired in traffic on lap 94. “Just way too loose when I touch the throttle.”

● Made scheduled, green flag pit stop for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment on lap 119 while running 17th.

● “I can’t get this thing to the bottom of the corner,” said Harvick on lap 133 while running 19th.

● Once pit stops cycled through by lap 137, Harvick was 17th.

● Harvick wheeled the No. 4 Mobil 1 Summer Road Trip Ford Mustang into the top-15 on lap 145.

● In final nine laps of the stage, Harvick rallied his way to 11th.

● “Couldn’t get it to the bottom. It was way better when it was loose and I could get it to the bottom,” said Harvick at the end of the stage.

● Pitted for four tires and fuel with a chassis adjustment upon the conclusion of the stage.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 161-260):

● Harvick started ninth and finished 11th.

● There was a 19-minute red flag period prior to the final stage to make track repairs just before the start/finish line.

● After going green on lap 171, Harvick fell to 14th by lap 175 after a four-wide scrum on the restart.

● “I am really, really, really loose,” said Harvick on lap 177 while running 14th.

● Dropped to 16th on lap 188 but regained one spot on lap 190 to re-enter top-15.

● Picked up 14th on lap 198 and 13th on lap 199.

● Made scheduled, green flag pit stop on lap 211 for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment.

● Once pit stops cycled through by lap 213, Harvick was up to 11th, a position he held through the finish.

Notes:

● Harvick has finished 11th or better in his last eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta.

● Kurt Busch won the Atlanta 400 to score his 33rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his series-leading fourth at Atlanta. His margin over second-place Kyle Busch was 1.237 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 21 laps.

● Only 18 of the 37 drivers in the Atlanta 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after Atlanta with a 10-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The race starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

