Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing All-Star Race Advance

Suárez, who won the Open and finished 15th in the 2017 All-Star Race, will need to advance out of the Open on Sunday by winning one of the three segments or by winning the fan vote. If he advances, he will join the 20-driver field competing in the six-round, 100-lap All-Star race.
Chase Elliott won last year’s All-Star Race, held for the first time at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Of the 36 previous editions, 34 were held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with only last season’s Bristol event and the 1986 running at Atlanta Motor Speedway held away from the North Carolina track.
The race winner will collect $1 million, and an additional $100,000 will be presented to the fastest pit crew in a mandatory stop near the end of the race.
FS1 will televise the Open at 6 p.m. ET and the All-Star Race at 8 p.m.