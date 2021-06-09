Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing All-Star Race Advance

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez would like history to repeat itself Sunday at the NASCAR All-Star Race held for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Suárez won the second segment to advance from the qualifying race into the All-Star Race. He nearly won the $1 million prize before finishing second to Kevin Harvick.

Suárez restarted on the inside lane of overtime in the final 10-lap stage and appeared to sneak past Harvick with a push from Denny Hamlin. Suárez, though, never got clear and could not jump up in front of Harvick, who eventually powered around Suárez on the outside with a healthy push from Joey Logan