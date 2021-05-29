NCS: Austin Dillion fastest in Coca-Cola 600 practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Austin Dillion led in Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 practice session.

Rounding out the top five were Alex Bowman in second (180.807 mph), Kyle Larson in third (180.807 mph) Erik Jones in fourth (180.318 mph) and Joey Logano in fifth (180.096 mph).

Erik Jones led most of the practice session up until Kyle Larson went to the top of the board with seven minutes remaining and then Austin Dillion went to the top of the charts with an average speed of 180. 934 mph.

Kyle Larson, who ended practice third fastest, posted the fastest average speed at 179.006 mph.

Kyle Busch completed the most laps in the practice session (46).

Rounding out the top ten were Daniel Suarez in sixth, Tyler Reddick in seventh, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in eighth, William Byron in ninth and Kyle Busch in tenth.

There were no on track incidents during the practice session.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will take place tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. Eastern on FS1.