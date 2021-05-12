Reigning Rolex 24 LMP2 Champion Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR Cup Series debut with Live Fast Motorsports at COTA

Kyle Tilley, reigning Rolex 24 LMP2 Champion and Asian LeMans Series Pro/Am Champion, will make his NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) debut at Circuit of the Americas with Live Fast Motorsports.

Tilley, who is currently competing in IMSA, the Asian LeMans Series and European LeMans Series and competes across the world in a multitude of different cars from current LMP prototypes to vintage Formula 1 cars, will add four NCS races to his schedule in the 2021 season.

Tilley’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is as follows:

Sun, May 23 | Circuit of the Americas

Sun, Jul 04 | Road America

Sun, Aug 08 | Watkins Glen International

Sun, Aug 15 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Riding with Tilley in his first NASCAR Cup Series race are Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers, the official timing partner of Williams Racing in Formula One. Their partnership with Tilley on-board the No. 78 Ford Mustang marks both sponsors' debut into the NASCAR world.

“The NASCAR Cup Series! To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I have always been a big fan of NASCAR and the close racing it provides,” Tilley said. “To have the opportunity to go up against the best at COTA is going to be both a huge challenge and learning curve, but one I am really looking forward to.”

“There are a lot of people to thank, firstly team owners BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft for the faith they have shown in me, and my partners Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers for

coming onboard for the weekend! I am honored to be a part of Team Live Fast and am excited to see what we can do together!”

"Kyle Tilley is a force on the track,” said Vice-President Andrew Woodward of Battle & Associates. “His ability to win in everything from the LMP2 class to FIA Masters Historic Formula 1 prove he can deliver results in challenging and varied environments. These traits require a consistent work ethic and commitment to achieve, and we work hard to

incorporate these same traits into the Battle brand every day. We are looking forward to the NASCAR Cup series this season and can't wait to see great moments from Kyle on the track. He has demonstrated all of the right attributes to represent our brand, and Battle Associates is honored to be on Team Tilley!"

“Following the success of Kyle and the Era Motorsport team at iconic Le Mans 24 and Daytona 24-hour races, it seemed only natural to follow it up by supporting Kyle in the world-famous NASCAR Series,” said Bremont owners Nick and Giles English. “The high technical performance and precision of NASCAR is reflected in the creation of our mechanical watches…truly a little piece of Britain in the pinnacle of American motorsport.”

The British-native’s race schedule with Live Fast Motorsports kicks off in Austin, Texas at Circuit of the Americas for NASCAR’s debut at the 3.4-mile track on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET live on FS1 and PRN Radio.