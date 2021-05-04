Team Penske, Brad Keselowski, Würth, and Universal Technical Institute Team Up to Show Appreciation for Teachers

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI), Team Penske, and Würth will recognize instructors who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue providing state-of-the-industry training to students, both in the classroom and remotely. UTI instructors and Würth Trainers will see their names racing around the track during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on May 16, 2021. Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Würth Ford Mustang will feature a unique paint scheme honoring these COVID-19 heroes.



As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, the hood and roof of Keselowski’s car will carry the names of 480 instructors from UTI’s 12 campuses, alongside the names of 39 Würth Trainers.



Brad Keselowski's No. 2 Würth Ford Mustang for the May 16 Dover International Speedway race will feature a paint scheme with the names of Universal Technical Institute instructors and Würth trainers



The team effort offers these instructors much-deserved recognition for persevering through the challenges of teaching during a global pandemic. Like millions of educators across the country, UTI and Würth instructors created and utilized new digital platforms and introduced CDC guidelines to their classrooms so that students could continue learning in a safe environment.



“Würth and Team Penske are valued industry partners to UTI, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to partner in thanking our educators,” said Jerome Grant, CEO, Universal Technical Institute. “We are proud of UTI’s instructors, because their heroic efforts ensure student success. We’ve been able to continue providing industry-aligned training and graduate skilled technicians to help meet demand in the transportation industry. Our instructors deserve recognition for their tireless efforts on behalf of students.”



Würth has incredible trainers that keep the company’s employees up to date on its products, sales, and operations training.



“Last year, at the height of the pandemic, our team found an opportunity to recognize 2020 UTI graduates in this unique way,” said Thomas J. O’Neill, EVP, Würth Line Craft North America. “Technicians are the lifeblood of the repair and maintenance industry we are proud to serve, and many are our future customers. This year, we're taking the program to the next level by honoring the connection between UTI Instructors and our Trainers, both of whom demonstrate a tremendous dedication to continued education and impacting students' lives in a meaningful and positive way."



For Team Penske and the Penske Corporation, the custom paint scheme is another way to thank UTI for training the skilled talent that helps them succeed on and off the track. They’ve employed more than 2,000 UTI graduates in the last decade, and currently have graduates of UTI’s NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C. working on the crews for Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney.



“We appreciate the partnership and the value that UTI graduates bring to our team and our organization,” said Roger Penske. “We thank all of the UTI instructors and Würth trainers that have worked so hard and found new ways to continue to provide elite training and education to their students during the pandemic. Team Penske is honored to recognize their efforts as they will be featured on the No. 2 Würth Ford Mustang during race weekend at Dover International Speedway.”



The race will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and The Motor Racing Network (MRN) radio.



