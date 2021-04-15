Ford Performance Teases All-New NASCAR Next Gen Mustang for Global Mustang Week; Race Car Debuts May 5

Ford and NASCAR look to the future next season, welcoming the Next Gen era with an all-new Mustang race car from Ford Performance that will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in February 2022.

Race fans and Mustang enthusiasts will get their first chance to see the NASCAR Next Gen Mustang on May 5 at its public unveiling. Until then, Ford Performance shares this taste of the car’s first laps around historic Martinsville Speedway, accompanied by the thunderous soundtrack of a powerful Roush Yates Ford V8 racing engine.

“We couldn’t be more excited to show off the NASCAR Next Gen Mustang to Mustang enthusiasts and Ford race fans around the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “This is truly a game-changing redesign for the sport of NASCAR, and we expect everyone is going to love the result of the countless hours of work by those of us at Ford Performance and our partners in NASCAR. Mustang Week is the perfect opportunity to showcase a quick tease of this exciting new race car.”

Ford and NASCAR have spent thousands of hours designing the new body. Development continues at Ford’s racing center in Charlotte, North Carolina, using the same simulation and design equipment that’s used to design all-new vehicles, like Mustang Mach-E.

To date, Mustang has 31 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series since becoming Ford’s flagship model for the series in 2019, and is coming off a 2020 campaign that saw it win a season-high 18 races and capture the manufacturers’ championship for Ford.

2021 marks the sixth straight year of Mustang’s reign as the world’s best-selling sports coupe.

To learn more about Mustang, please visit Ford.com/Mustang.

