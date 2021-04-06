Rush Truck Centers Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance

We’re heading into two weekends of Virginia short-track racing, starting with Martinsville this weekend before we head to Richmond. Are these races you’re looking forward to? “I don’t know if it’s fair to say I’m looking forward to either. For whatever reason, it seems like the state of Virginia haunts me. Every time we race at Richmond or Martinsville I tend to struggle. I enjoy running at Martinsville, but from a luck standpoint I’ve had terrible luck there. Maybe we can turn it around this year, but it was a struggle the first few years of my career. There’s a certain rhythm to the racing at Martinsville and, if you can find that, it definitely makes it more fun. But it’s a true short track and you can get caught up in a mess real quick.” It has been a slow start to the season for the No. 14 team. Was the off weekend a chance to hit the reset button? “Yes, definitely. I wouldn’t say we’ve had a bad start to the season. We’ve made a lot of progress in terms of learning how to work together. I got a better idea of things I need to work on and they know what I like in a car and what I’m looking for at certain tracks. Those are all things we can build on. But having a week off to take a breath and regroup is never a bad thing. We’ve still got work to do, but this is a chance to turn things around and start moving in the right direction.” There’s a lot of pressure put on young guys when they move up to the Cup Series to do well right off the bat. Have you been able to enjoy it and have fun? “Absolutely. This is something I’ve dreamed of my whole life, to get to this point specifically and to drive the car I’m driving now. It’s frustrating but, at the same time, this is a dream being lived out. The results will come eventually, it’s just a matter of learning and keeping things in perspective. I knew it was going to be a big jump and I’d need to adjust, but it’s for sure a bigger adjustment than I expected. But we’re only seven races in, I’ve still got a lot to learn even with as much as I’ve learned so far. I’m just taking it all in. It’s never a guarantee that you’re back the next year. So, I’m just trying to live in the moment, enjoy every moment and have fun along the way.” TSC PR