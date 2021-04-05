Busch NA Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance

The NASCAR Cup Series had a rare off-weekend prior to Martinsville. What do you typically do with those free moments of your time, or is there anything you’d like to do? “I’m going to tell you what I want to do, but I’ve not been able to convince my wife of this. I want to load everybody up in a motorhome and take our own road trip as a family. I think the things we would learn and experience together would be way more entertaining than going on a trip with somebody we don’t know. For instance, when we go to Road America this year, we’re racing go-karts the week before we race the Cup car, and then we race go-karts again the week after at Road America. So, I’ve been trying to convince my wife that we should just get in the motorhome, drive it ourselves, go up there and go somewhere, and she said absolutely not, it would be a complete train wreck. But it could also be made for TV, so who knows?” Martinsville is a throwback venue in that it’s a short track where we’ll race under the lights on a Saturday night – the kind of racing in which everyone starts their careers. Is that Martinsville’s niche? “I think the short-track stuff is definitely meant to be run on Saturday nights under the lights. But at our level of racing, a lot more goes into it than just that. There’s the professional side of it in determining when we get the best TV ratings and when the most people are watching. And then from the show side of it, just seeing the brakes glow at night and seeing the sparks fly and all the stuff that comes with a night race on a short track is pretty neat.” Martinsville can be a frustrating track. For instance, you’ve won there, you’ve finished in the top-10 in half your races there, but you’ve also left that place shaking your head. Describe what it is that makes Martinsville so maddening, but also so rewarding when you do have success? “Look, I’ve done this a long time, and there’s really not going to be a racetrack that I go to that I don’t leave thinking that I could’ve done better. Martinsville is the one I leave thinking that probably more often than some of the others, but it’s going to be the exact same as any other racetrack when I get to Monday – it’s just going to be in the past and I’m not going to think about it. But I definitely would tell you it’s not a racetrack that I would say, ‘This is where I want to go.’ It’s just not been a place where I’ve had streaks of success. It’s been a racetrack where you just never know what’s going to happen. It’s just one of those places that’s been like that. I have no idea how we’ve won there, but we have. At KHI, it was one of our most successful racetracks in the Truck Series, and I was able to win an Xfinity race there back in ’06. We’ve won in all the divisions there. It’s just one of those places that’s frustrating. Even on a day when you do well, you just leave there with your wires crossed.” If you make a mistake at Martinsville and it impacts someone else, how and when do you deal with it? “You only have so much time, so you just have to deal with it after the race. The repercussions of doing something on purpose are usually pretty noticeable. You have to balance that, especially with guys who have been doing this for a long time.” Where’s the best place to be at Martinsville to help avoid trouble on the racetrack? “The best position to be in at any racetrack is in the lead. You want to be in control of the race and try to get yourself in a position to where you can have a good, clean restart and have as much clear track, especially at Martinsville. There is so much pushing and shoving on the restarts to get to the bottom lane that I want to have our Busch NA Ford Mustang as far forward as possible.” TSC PR