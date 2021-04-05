Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT and Nine Line Apparel Honor Fallen Service Members

Rick Ware Racing announced today its partnership with Biohaven’s Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) and Nine Line Apparel to honor the nation’s fallen service members during the Memorial Day weekend Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. For the first time in NASCAR history, one NASCAR Cup Series team will represent the four branches of the military. Driving the Rick Ware Racing cars are #15 (Nurtec ODT) Navy, James Davison, #51 Air Force, Garrett Smithley; #52 Army, Josh Bilicki and #53 Marines, JJ Yeley.
Nine Line Apparel will offer a commemorative t-shirt honoring the fallen service members. Through the purchase of each t-shirt, the buyer can submit the name of a fallen service member to run on the hood of the respective branch for which they served. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to 22 Until None, a non-profit dedicated to ending veteran suicide, one step at a time. More than 8,000 veterans a year commit suicide, which is 200% more likely to happen after active military service. 22 Until None helps to provide financial assistance, health and wellness, camaraderie and advocacy for the battle that continues once returning home.
“We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Nurtec ODT and Nine Line Apparel are both huge advocates for our active-duty service members and veterans. Working together with both organizations to create this opportunity, is very special for Rick Ware Racing as well as all of the family members who have lost someone who has served this great country."
Prior to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT joined together to create a Military Salutes program to support and thank active-duty service members. The Rick Ware Racing team and the #51 Nurtec ODT show car have currently visited [10] bases and plan to visit approximately 40+ more throughout the year. At each visit, service members can participate in mock pit stops, photos with the car and a driver meet-and-greet.
Vlad Coric, M.D., CEO of Biohaven said, “We are very proud to be a part of the Rick Ware Racing team and work with Nine Line Apparel on such a meaningful opportunity to honor fallen service members. Through the Military Salutes Program, we have been able to spend time with active-duty service members, veterans and their families and hear their migraine stories. We know that there are unique challenges faced by this population including a disproportionate impact of migraine and are grateful to have the opportunity to raise the level of discussion about this debilitating disease.”
“As a veteran owned, giveback organization, our brand was built on the foundation of honoring those heroes we've lost on the battlefield, and supporting those still struggling back home," said Rich Caponi, Chief Marketing Officer of Nine Line. "We know that Rick Ware Racing and the Nurtec ODT team share this same passion, which is why we're proud to partner with them on this initiative. Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte will be a time to honor the heroes who have given their lives in service to this great country, while also raising awareness and support for veterans fighting internal battles on the home front."
For additional information on Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com. Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram).
RWR PR