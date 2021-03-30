FRM Bristol Dirt Recap: Gilliland Scores Top-5 Finish, McDowell Shows Skills on Dirt and Heartbreak Strikes Early for Alfredo at Bristol

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 took the first green flag of Monday's 75-mile NASCAR Truck Series race from the 13th position.

In Stage 1, Gilliland noted that he was fighting a tight race truck and needed to be able to turn better through the center of the corners. He would go on to take the first green-white-checkered flag from the 12th position. Under caution, the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 pitted for 4 tires and fuel.

Halfway through the second Stage, Crew Chief Chris Lawson radioed to Gilliland to say, "keep it up, your lap times are looking good compared to the rest of the guys in the Top-10" and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 would go on to finish Stage 2 in the 6th position. During the Stage 2 Caution, Gilliland told the team that his Ford F-150 was "still getting better; the truck just gets tight through the center (of the corners)" and would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment.

Gilliland would run comfortably inside of the Top-5 throughout the Final Stage of Monday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt race and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 would go on to cross the finish line in 4th place at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gilliland is now ranked 9th in the championship points standing.

TODD GILLILAND. NO. 38 SPEEDCO FORD F-150. FINISHED 4.