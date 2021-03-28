NASCAR races postponed until Monday because of steady rain

The NASCAR Cup Series’ return to dirt will have to wait another day.

With a steady rain frustrating track preparation efforts at Bristol Motor Speedway, and flooding in the area of the race track raising safety concerns, NASCAR has postponed both the Food City Dirt Race (NASCAR Cup Series) and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt until Monday.

The seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the season is now scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, to be broadcast on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Postponed for the second straight day, the NASCAR Camping World Trucks will race at 12 noon ET Monday, broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Cup Series hasn’t raced on dirt since 1970, when Richard Petty beat runner-up Neil Castles by two laps at North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.