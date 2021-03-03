Spire Motorsports Partners with NationsGuard for Pennzoil 400

Spire Motorsports announced today that NationsGuard will be the primary sponsor of the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



For the third consecutive race, Justin Haley will handle driving duties for the No. 77 team.



Created by car dealers for car dealers, NationsGuard gives dealer groups total control over finance & insurance products and prioritizing the customer experience while generating income, cash flow and wealth. To learn more, visit NationsGuard.com.



“Spire Motorsports is happy to showcase NationsGuard on our No. 77 Chevrolet this weekend,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Justin Haley does a great job on the race track so we’re confident he’ll give the NationsGuard Chevrolet a good run.”



The Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 7 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The fourth of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR