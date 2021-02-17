Lots of Road Course Racing For Trackhouse Team Sunday in Florida

Daniel Suarez and the new Trackhouse Racing team make their second start in team history Sunday on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The race comes just days after Suarez finished 36th in the 63rd annual Daytona 500. The Monterrey, Mexico native raced at the front of the field before a 16-car accident ended his day on lap 14.

Suarez, 29, will again pilot the No. 99 iFLY indoor skydiving Chevrolet in his return to Daytona. The No. 99 team is led by Crew Chief Travis Mack.

Trackhouse Racing is the dream of former NASCAR and sports car driver Justin Marks who sees the NASCAR Cup Series team making its mark not only on the track, but off the track with an emphasis on bringing the sport to communities rarely exposed to NASCAR racing.

Marks won't be in attendance Sunday.

Instead he will be racing 135 miles from Daytona on the road course at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway in the Trans-Am Series presented by Pirelli. Marks will pilot the No. 99 Coca-Cola Chevrolet Corvette in the Sebring SpeedTour.

Marks road course driving skills could be compared to anyone driving in Daytona.

Marks competed in six Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s. He won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Ganassi Racing.

Marks competed in 38 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards. He joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.

Sunday's race in Daytona begins at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Trackhouse Racing PR