CommScope Joins Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing announced today that CommScope livery will adorn Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at several races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.



CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, makes its first appearance on Suárez’s race car at Phoenix Raceway on March 14. The team digitally unveiled the multicolored CommScope paint scheme on social media today.



“We take great pride in attracting a company like CommScope to Trackhouse Racing,” said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks whose team will make its first appearance at the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.



“CommScope has been a longtime supporter of Daniel, but I think CommScope sees our mission to have an impact both on and off the track as something that aligns with its core values.”



Last month, Marks announced GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) as a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. The team plans to amplify the sport’s influence around the world. Not only will Pitbull serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, Pitbull serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.



“We love what Trackhouse Racing and Daniel are doing this year—pursuing the NASCAR Cup while also lifting up disadvantaged students along the way,” says Koen ter Linde, senior vice president of global marketing at CommScope. “CommScope supports STEM education through our own community giving efforts, which reaffirms why we are so proud to sponsor Daniel again.”



CommScope aims to help improve the quality of life in communities where CommScope employees live and work. Initiatives have included after-school tutoring, donations for computers, disaster relief and housing assistance. In addition, CommScope fosters a dynamic and welcoming workplace through its Diversity & Inclusion Business Network. The company embraces diverse people and experiences, empowering employees to deliver excellent results for customers.



“CommScope’s mission is rooted in helping people connect—through our network solutions that enable communication and our support for diverse employees and cultures,” says ter Linde.



This marks the seventh year of CommScope’s support for Suárez. The Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title.



“CommScope’s support over the years has been vital to my career, and I am glad we have found a new home with Trackhouse Racing”, said the 29-year-old Suarez who begins his fifth-fulltime season in the Cup Series later this month.



“Justin is building something special, and I think that will show on and off the track this season. Heck, the CommScope paint scheme is already one of the best I have ever seen!”



CommScope’s support of NASCAR extends to the technology side, deploying wired and wireless connectivity solutions in numerous racing venues and stadiums, including the Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.



Trackhouse Racing PR