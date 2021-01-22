Statement from Richard Petty on the passing of Hank Aaron

It was with sorrow that our family learned of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s passing. He was a trailblazer who thrilled sports fans, shattered baseball's color barrier and changed the face of the nation. With the addition of Aaron to the board of directors of Medallion Financial Corporation as well as his friendship with the Mursteins, our partners in Richard Petty Motorsports, our family had the opportunity to experience his commitment to change the sports world. Moments before the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 he provided words of encouragement to our driver. “Always believe in your dreams and anything is possible.” That moment was a testament to the gentlemen and great person he was. Our condolences to the Aaron family.

RPM PR