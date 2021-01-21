Schluter Systems Joins LaJoie, Spire Motorsports for New Season

Spire Motorsports is pleased to welcome Schluter Systems North America to its family of partners as preparations for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) reach a fever pitch for the two-car Concord, N.C., operation.



The Schluter Systems livery will be showcased aboard the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro with driver Corey LaJoie at seven races in 2021, beginning with the April 18 NCS race at Richmond Raceway. Meanwhile, the tile-industry specialist will serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 7 team across the balance of the 2021 season.



The partnership reunites Schluter Systems with LaJoie after the 29-year-old driver represented the organization on and away from the racetrack dating back to 2017.



"Schluter Systems is proud to partner with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports for the upcoming 2021 NASCAR season,” said Marco Ludwig, CEO & President of Schluter Systems (USA) L.P./Schluter Systems (Canada) Inc. “There is shared excitement in this new venture, and we see great opportunity to compete at a higher level. We are confident in Corey's determination to capitalize on the season ahead. The foundation of Schluter's business model has always been based on strong partnerships and successful innovations and we are confident that we have this in our upcoming season.”



Schluter Systems provides innovative, easy-to-use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With over 8,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Educational workshops and intuitive approaches to product design champions Schluter's position as an industry leader in quality and service.



LaJoie, 29, is a third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame. He spent the last two seasons at the wheel of the No. 32 NASCAR Cup Series entry where he earned three top-10 finishes and a team/career best sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. His father, Randy LaJoie, is a two-time (1996 & 1997) NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion.



“The 2021 season marks the fifth year I’ve had the privilege of racing with Schluter Systems and meeting their customers and partners at the track each weekend,” stated LaJoie. “Working with their North American leadership team has been a great experience over the years. It means the world to me that they believe in my career as well as the platform of NASCAR for their partnership programming.”



“Spire Motorsports is proud to welcome Schluter Systems North America to our team,” said team co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Schluter has a proud history with Corey Lajoie and we’re honored that Marco Ludwig and his team thought enough of our organization to accompany Corey on his journey for the new season. It’s an exciting time for Spire Motorsports. We’re jump starting the year with some announcements and building momentum as we continue to prepare for 2021.”



The 2021 season gets underway next month with the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway. The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 14, 2021. The first of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR