Adrenaline Shoc joins Hendrick Motorsports to sponsor Chase Elliott

Performance-driven energy drink Adrenaline Shoc has joined Hendrick Motorsports as a sponsor of defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team.



In 2021 and 2022, Adrenaline Shoc (A Shoc) will be showcased as a two-race primary sponsor and full-season associate sponsor of the 25-year-old Elliott. Launched in 2019, A Shoc’s preservative-free, plant-powered natural caffeine blend is available in 10 great tasting flavors. It is distributed across the United States by Keurig Dr. Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP), which is an investor in the brand.



“We are thrilled to join the Hendrick Motorsports family and honored to work with Chase and his team,” said Paul Nadel, chief executive officer of Adrenaline Shoc. “A Shoc is the performance energy drink for a new generation and the perfect partner for Hendrick Motorsports. As a three-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver winner and the reigning Cup Series champion, Chase certainly personifies what top performance is all about and how to reach your peak. We are excited to partner with him and the No. 9 team and know that we will have many victory laps together.”



In 2021, the No. 9 Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will appear July 11 at Elliott’s home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway and in the Oct. 3 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.



“I’m very proud to welcome A Shoc to Hendrick Motorsports,” Elliott said. “It’s a great time to have a new partner come into the sport and especially to join the No. 9 team. Their excitement level is on par with mine, which is really cool to see. It’s a new brand that fits me really well and a relationship we can grow. I’m looking forward to our first race together at my home track in July.”



Last season, Elliott became the third-youngest driver in history to win a Cup Series title. At NASCAR’s top level, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has already won 11 points-paying races and three consecutive Most Popular Driver awards. He has never missed the playoffs in his five full-time Cup seasons.



“It’s always a privilege to introduce a new partner,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re pleased to have Adrenaline Shoc join the Hendrick Motorsports family and for them to be paired with NASCAR’s newest champion. Chase will be a tremendous representative for their growing brand, and I know his sights are set on another big season. Our entire team is looking forward to working together to build a successful program.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR