Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Crew Chief Assignments for 2021 Season

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today its crew chief assignments for the 2021 season across both their NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series programs.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Adam Stevens will now lead the No. 20 Toyota team with driver Christopher Bell, while Ben Beshore returns to the Cup Series as crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota team and driver Kyle Busch in 2021. Beshore previously served as engineer for the 18 team prior to moving to JGR’s Xfinity Series as crew chief in 2019. Chris Gabehart and James Small will continue to serve as crew chief for the No. 11 and No. 19 teams respectively.

In addition, JGR announces changes to their NASCAR Xfinity Series program. Jason Ratcliff will return to the organization as crew chief for the No. 20 Toyota Supra driven by Harrison Burton, while Dave Rogers will work with newly-named JGR driver Daniel Hemric in the No. 18 Toyota Supra. Jeff Meendering will continue to serve as the crew chief with Brandon Jones, who returns behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Supra.

JGR also plans to field a fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in 2021, appointing Chris Gayle to lead the No. 54 Toyota Supra team which will be driven by a team of all-star caliber drivers. The 2021 driver lineup and race schedule for the No. 54 Toyota Supra will be announced at a later date.

“We go through a process at the conclusion of every season that includes evaluating each of our teams,” said Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “We believe our crew chief lineup for 2021 will best position each team and driver for success across both series.

“We take a lot of pride in our depth of talent across our entire organization. All of our crew chiefs are proven winners. We are also looking forward to bringing the No. 54 Toyota Supra back to the track in 2021 with an exciting team of drivers.”

JGR PR