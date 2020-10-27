John Hunter Nemechek Thanks a Trucker with Death Wish Coffee

After receiving over 3,000 entries as part of the "Thank A Trucker" contest, FRM and Death Wish Coffee chose Jason Griffith as the winner. Based in Las Vegas, Nev., Griffith is on the road full-time, spending just a few days each month at home with his wife and twin six-year-old girls.

"It was a lot of fun to be involved in this campaign," said Nemechek. "We received a lot of entries and our team really loved Jason's story. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Jason and all other truck drivers across the country who are working hard and making difficult sacrifices - not just for their families, but for us as a nation as we grapple with the pandemic."

"We could not be more thrilled with our winner and this contest," said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. "Jason is a model driver and we are proud to honor him on the No. 38 Death Wish Coffee car. We are also excited to give a nod to 100 other drivers who entered the contest whom will be receiving a pound of Death Wish Coffee and a $100 visa gift card from us as a thank you for being on the front lines during this pandemic. We are very grateful to all of our truckers and haulers for keeping the country moving during this time!"

The No. 38 Death Wish Coffee "Thank A Trucker" Ford Mustang will make its debut at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 for the "Xfinity 500." The race will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 2 p.m. ET.