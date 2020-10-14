Daniel Suarez With ‘Passion for Precision,’ GF Machining Solutions Toyota Heads to Kansas

The No. 96 Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) and its driver Daniel Suárez will feature a brand new look for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

The colors of GF Machining Solutions, a Swiss-based company with roots dating back to 1863 and locations in 50 countries worldwide, will adorn the GBR Toyota for Sunday’s 400-mile race on the 1.5-mile oval located smack in the Heartland of America. The company’s U.S. operation has been in partnership supporting the numerous racing programs of Toyota Racing Development (TRD), and it proudly takes the stage on the Kansas oval this weekend.

“It’s great to be on the No. 96 Toyota Camry this weekend in Kansas,” said Philipp Hauser of GF Machining Solutions. “We have such a great partnership with TRD. Because we provide them with state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and machining solutions, we’re already following each and every race and are privileged to see TRD competing at the highest possible level. Now, being able to see our colors on the car just makes it even more rewarding.”

GF Machining Solutions is one of the world’s leading providers of machines, automation solutions and services, and the company’s mantra, “Passion for Precision,” will be on display across the rear roofline of the GBR Toyota this weekend.

Meanwhile, Suárez, his crew chief Dave Winston, and the rest of the No. 96 GF Machining Solutions Toyota team, whose owner Marty Gaunt himself has had strong ties with TRD and Toyota as both a team owner and engine builder dating back to the early 2000s, look to improve upon their last visit to Kansas July 23.

The single-car effort that took on the full Cup Series schedule for the first time this season since joining NASCAR’s top ranks as a part-time team in 2017 equaled its best performance of 2020 with an 18th-place finish on that Thursday night in July. It arrives at Kansas coming off its ninth top-25 of the year in last Sunday’s Charlotte Roval 400 and isready to tackle the season’s final four events with an eye focused firmly upon an improved 2021 campaign.

With GF Machining Solutions’ “Passion for Precision” riding along, Suárez, Winston, Gaunt and the rest of the GBR team hope their passion for building a championship-contending racing program from the ground up generate a solid result Sunday afternoon at Kansas.

