Harvick Finishes 11th at Charlotte Roval

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ty Dillon of Germain Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-25):

● Harvick started fourth and finished 19th.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, said the car was way too tight. He fell to ninth.

● On lap 11, Harvick was in ninth-place and pitted for four rain tires, fuel, a tire pressure and wedge adjustment.

● Harvick came to pit road on lap 19 for four slick tires, fuel and two rounds up on the track bar.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 26-50):

● Harvick started 32nd and finished 11th.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, suffered some front-end damage. He came to pit road on lap 26 so the crew could fix the damage. The team did not change tires.

● On lap 45, Harvick pitted for four tires and fuel. He was 19th.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 51-109):

● Harvick started sixth and finished 11th.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, pitted on lap 70 for four tires and fuel. He was in ninth place.

● On lap 88, Harvick pitted for four tires and fuel. He was in 12th place.

● Harvick pitted on lap 98 for four tires and fuel.

● On the final restart, Harvick restarted 21st and moved up to 11th when the checkered flag was displayed.

Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Bank of America Roval 400 to score his ninth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his second at the Roval. His margin of victory over second-place Joey Logano was 3.895 seconds.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 16 laps.

● Thirty-two of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Harvick leaves the Roval as the championship leader with a 13-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin.

Playoff Standings to Begin Round of 8:

1. Kevin Harvick (4,067 points)

2. Denny Hamlin (4,054 points) -13 points

3. Brad Keselowski (4,035 points) -32 points

4. Chase Elliott (4,027 points) -40 points

5. Joey Logano (4,022 points) -45 points

6. Martin Truex, Jr. (4,017 points) -50 points

7. Alex Bowman (4,009 points) -58 points

8. Kurt Busch (4,006 points) -61 points

Failed to Advance to Round of 8:

9. Austin Dillon (3,071 points)

10. Clint Bowyer (3,063 points)

11. Kyle Busch (3,060 points)

12. Aric Almirola (3,047 points)

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“It was definitely interesting. Our car was just way off handling wise. We were just way too tight and had no drive up off the corner whether it was wet or dry. We struggled with our Mobil 1 Ford. We still probably should have finished seventh or eighth but just didn’t have the car where we needed to and wound up on the wrong side of strategies and things. Everybody did a good job and kept battling and it was actually a lot of fun.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. It is the seventh race of the 10-race playoffs and the first race in the Round of 8. It starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

