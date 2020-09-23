OneNation Coffee Joins Go Fas Racing, LaJoie for Charlotte Roval

OneNation Coffee, a veteran and 1st responder owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina, announced today they will be the primary sponsor of the No.32 Ford Mustang driven by Corey LaJoie at the Charlotte Motor Speedway race on October 11, 2020.

"We could not be more excited to be sponsoring Corey LaJoie, and partnering with Go Fas Racing," said Neil Johnson, navy veteran and co-owner of OneNation Coffee. "We have always been passionate about NASCAR, which shares our passion for all things American. We are thrilled to get more involved in the racing world and its fans and look forward to a winning partnership with Go Fas Racing on and off the track."

This partnership comes at a perfect time for OneNation Coffee as they roll out their new 9/12 Tribute Blend; a blend created to commemorate a day in our nation's history when we all united after the tragedy of 9/11. NASCAR has a strong history of supporting traditional American values, and the Go Fas Racing Team shares the patriotic spirit of OneNation Coffee's commitment to give back to veterans and 1st responders.

"Everyone here at GFR is excited to have OneNation Coffee join our team," said Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go Fas Racing. "We're honored to carry their brand on the No. 32 Mustang, and we are proud of the partnership that will ultimately help support veterans and first responders."

For each bag sold, OneNation Coffee donates one dollar to help support our nation's veterans and 1st responders through its charitable giving program. This commitment follows OneNation Coffee's donation of 2,000 pounds of coffee to COVID-19 front line workers across South Carolina and New York in April.