Statement from Bob Germain on the Future of Germain Racing

Team owner Bob Germain announces the sale of the Germain Racing charter. Germain Racing will continue to compete with Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet in the final seven races, before saying farewell at the conclusion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.



Germain Racing team owner Bob Germain has released the following statement:



"Being an owner in NASCAR for the last 16 years has been a thrilling and rewarding adventure. From winning two NASCAR Truck Series championships in 2006 and 2010 to competing at the highest level of motorsports in the Cup Series for the last 12 seasons, I have experienced the highs and lows of our sport. I'm extremely proud of what Germain Racing has accomplished at every level and I will be transitioning out of ownership with many memories and friendships. I appreciate the interest and offers made over the last couple of weeks and I am excited to see how the sport continues to grow in the future.



Thank you to GEICO for their loyalty to Germain Racing for over a decade. It has been a great source of pride for our team to represent their brand on the track. Doug Barnette with Player Management International has facilitated our GEICO relationship since the beginning and I truly appreciate his efforts. Finally, to my employees: building a team camaraderie and creating a family atmosphere has been a highlight of this journey. I will miss each of you."



Germain Racing PR