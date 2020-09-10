BetterForYourHealth.com Aboard No. 77 at Richmond

Spire Motorsports is pleased to welcome BetterForYourHealth.com as the primary sponsor of the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway where veteran Reed Sorenson will steer the team’s entry.



BetterForYourHealth.com is an educational platform, supported by Good Hemp, Inc., to inform the public about the health benefits afforded by hemp-derived products consumed for their nutritional value.



Good Hemp manufactures and markets Good Hemp 2oh!, Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp. Good Hemp products represent a great tasting and affordable line of THC-free, hemp-infused functional beverages formulated for individuals who participate in healthy and active lifestyles.



Good Hemp beverages are made with all natural, organic and gluten-free ingredients that contain no artificial sweeteners or flavors and deliver the value of hemp, one of the world’s greatest “superfoods,” along with fiber and organic caffeine.



Hemp is a super plant that delivers sustainable, healthy benefits and is seeing a massive growth in awareness and demand. Hemp seed oil originates from the seed of the hemp plant. Similar to coconut or fish oil, hemp seed oil contains healthy fats and omega 3’s and 6’s that are shown to reduce muscle inflammation and boost the immune system, while benefiting the brain, heart and skin via healthy fats.



Fans are invited to learn more about the benefits of hemp seed oil by visiting BetterForYourHealth.com. Additionally, BetterForYourHealth.com will give away exclusive Spire Motorsports merchandise and gear to lucky fans throughout the remainder of the 2020 season.



Spire Holdings, the parent company of Spire Motorsports, Spire Sports + Entertainment, Spire Hockey and Track Enterprises owns an equity stake in Good Hemp.



“Spire Motorsports is proud to work cooperatively with Good Hemp and help roll out an educational platform to educate consumers and individuals with active lifestyles about the benefits of hemp-infused products,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Thaddeus (T.J.) Puchyr. “We’ve been fortunate to deploy promotional elements for Good Hemp across our other sports and promotional assets, so we’re excited to see BetterForYourHealth.com on the race car this weekend in Richmond.”



As a chartered NASCAR Cup Series team, Spire Motorsports has competed in all 27 races on the 2020 schedule and is currently 33rd in owner’s points. The team’s best finish of the season came with Ross Chastain at the controls at Daytona International Speedway last month where the Florida native finished 16th. Sorenson has made eight starts for the team in 2020.



Recently, the team announced the purchase of Leavine Family Racing. As part of the purchase, Spire Motorsports will acquire LFR’s NASCAR charter, the team’s race shop and all owned inventory.



Spire Motorsports will expand to a two-car operation in 2021 and relocate to LFR’s existing race shop in Concord, N.C.



The Federated Auto Parts 400 from Richmond Raceway will be televised live on NBCSN Saturday, September 12 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR