NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Federated Auto Parts 400

The Place: Richmond Raceway

The Date: Saturday, September 12

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 235), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Go Bowling 250

The Place: Richmond Raceway

The Date: Friday, September 11

The Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250

The Place: Richmond Raceway

The Date: Saturday, September 12

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Next Race: ToyotaCare 250

The Place: Richmond Raceway

The Date: Thursday, September 10

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 140), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

NASCAR Cup Series

Wild Playoff opener raises the stakes at Richmond Raceway

In the NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Playoff opener, the fans enjoyed some wild racing that saw Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott wreck while battling for the lead, and as a result the race win fell to Kevin Harvick, giving him his series leading eighth victory of the season. All that action has paved the way for Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The 2020 season marks the third time the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff’s second race has been held at Richmond Raceway (2018-2020). The 0.75-mile track located in Richmond, Virginia is the third track in series history to host the second race of the Playoffs; joining Dover International Speedway (2004-2010) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2011–2017). Prior to 2018, Richmond Raceway was the regular season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series from 2004-2017.

A total of 12 different drivers have won the second race of the Playoffs (2004-2019), led by Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Jimmie Johnson with three wins (2005, 2009, 2010); followed by Kyle Busch (2017, 2018) and Matt Kenseth (2013, 2015) with two victories each. No non-Playoff driver has ever won the second Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Second Race of The Playoffs - Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Richmond Martin Truex Jr Saturday, September 21, 2019 Richmond Kyle Busch Saturday, September 22, 2018 Loudon Kyle Busch Sunday, September 24, 2017 Loudon Kevin Harvick Sunday, September 25, 2016 Loudon Matt Kenseth Sunday, September 27, 2015 Loudon Joey Logano Sunday, September 21, 2014 Loudon Matt Kenseth Sunday, September 22, 2013 Loudon Denny Hamlin Sunday, September 23, 2012 Loudon Tony Stewart Sunday, September 25, 2011 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 26, 2010 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 27, 2009 Dover Greg Biffle Sunday, September 21, 2008 Dover Carl Edwards Sunday, September 23, 2007 Dover Jeff Burton Sunday, September 24, 2006 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 25, 2005 Dover Ryan Newman Sunday, September 26, 2004

When Dover International Speedway hosted the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, twice the winning driver went on to win the series title – Jimmie Johnson (2009 and 2010).

When New Hampshire Motor Speedway moved to the second race in the Playoffs (2011 – 2017), only one driver won the event and went on to win the title – Tony Stewart in 2011. Stewart won five races in the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (a series-record) including the first two (Chicago and New Hampshire).

The worst finish by a driver in the second Playoff race that went on to win the title was:

At Dover – The 2005 series champion, Tony Stewart, finished 18th.

finished 18th. At New Hampshire - The 2015 series champion, Kyle Busch , finished 37th.

, finished 37th. At Richmond – The 2018 series champion, Joey Logano, finished 14th.

Last season’s champion, Kyle Busch, finished second in the Richmond Playoff race and went on to win the title – the second championship of his career (2015, 2019). Joe Gibbs Racing has held serve since the second race in the Playoffs has moved to Richmond with Kyle Busch winning in 2018 event and Martin Truex Jr. winning last season’s race.

Since the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on April 19, 1953 the 0.75-mile track has hosted 127 series races producing 55 different pole winners and 52 different race winners. NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Richard Petty lead the series in poles at Richmond with eight each. Petty also leads the series in wins at Richmond with 13 victories (spring 1961, 1967 sweep, fall 1968, fall 1970, 1971 sweep, 1972 sweep, 1973 sweep, fall 1974 and spring 1975). Petty’s 13 wins are the third-most wins by a single driver at a single track in series history behind his 15 wins at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro. Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in poles at Richmond with three each. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in wins at Richmond with six victories (spring 2009, spring 2010, spring 2011, spring 2012 and spring 2018, Playoff race 2018).

A total of 11 former Richmond Raceway winners are entered this weekend, eight of which are 2020 Playoff contenders – Kyle Busch (six wins), Denny Hamlin (three), Kevin Harvick (three), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Clint Bowyer (two), Joey Logano (two), Kurt Busch (two) and Brad Keselowski (one).

Clinched: Who needs what to move on in the postseason

The Round of 16 is underway and Kevin Harvick has clinched his spot in the Round of 12 with his victory last weekend at Darlington Raceway to kickoff the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. That leaves 11 spots still up for grabs heading into this weekend’s action at Richmond Raceway (August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Already Clinched:

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: Kevin Harvick.

Can Clinch Via Points:

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 10th winless driver in the standings.

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 45 points.

Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, William Byron and Kyle Busch: Could only clinch with help.

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 11th winless driver in the standings. They could also clinch if there was a new winner among Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Kyle Busch or Kurt Busch and being 56 points above the 10th winless in the standings.

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 40 points

Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch: Could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win:

All 15 remaining Playoff drivers without a win in the Round of 16 can clinch on their win alone this weekend: Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney.

Top 16 Playoff drivers’ updates and performances at Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field did some shuffling following Darlington Raceway, some for the positive and some for the negative.

The three biggest movers in the right direction in Playoff point positions following Darlington were the Busch brothers and Alex Bowman. Kyle and Kurt Busch both moved up four spots in the Playoff standings from the previous week to 10th and 11th, respectively, and Bowman jumped three spots from eighth to fifth.

But the Playoff driver who took the biggest hit in the points at Darlington was Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who’s No. 12 Ford failed pre-race inspection for an unapproved ballast that incurred a points penalty. Then he finished the 24th (last amongst the Playoff contenders) in the race and as a result fell nine spots in the Playoff point standings from seventh to 16th.

Moving to Next Round:

Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings with 2,106 points. Harvick clinched his spot in the Round of 12 with his victory last weekend at Darlington. Harvick turns his attention to Richmond this week, a track he has made 39 starts posting three wins, 15 top fives and 25 top 10s (series-most).

Above the Round of 12 Cutoff:

Denny Hamlin sits second in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings with 2,087 points. Following Darlington, Hamlin is a comfortable 54 points on the Round of 12 cutoff. Hamlin heads to his home track, Richmond Raceway, this weekend looking to get his first Playoff win of 2020. Hamlin has made 28 starts at Richmond putting up three wins, 13 top fives and 17 top 10s.

Joey Logano leap frogged his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski in the standings at Darlington and now sits third in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with 2,060 points. Logano is 27 points ahead of the Round of 12 cutoff. Looking to Richmond, Logano has made 23 starts collecting two wins, nine top fives and 12 top 10s.

Brad Keselowski dropped one spot from last week in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings to fourth with 2,055 points. Keselowski is 22 points above the Round of 12 cutoff. Heading to Richmond, Keselowski has made 22 starts at the 0.75-mile track posting one win, five top fives and 11 top 10s.

Alex Bowman flew into the top five of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings (up three spots, now fifth) with 2,052 points. The driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet is just 19 points up on the Round of 12 cutoff. Bowman will have his work cut out for him this weekend at Richmond, a track he has made nine starts posting a best finish of 12th in the Playoff race of 2018.

Martin Truex Jr. collided with Chase Elliott while battling for the lead late in the Playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, as a result he finished 22nd in the race but maintained his sixth position in the Playoff standings with 2,049 points. Truex is a mere 16 points ahead of the Round of 12 cutoff. But if Truex was looking for a track to rebound, Richmond Raceway just might be it. The New Jersey native swept both Richmond races last season and is the defending winner of the Playoff event this weekend. In total, Truex has made 29 starts posting two wins, five top fives and 11 top 10s.

Chase Elliott dropped two spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings after tangling with Martin Truex Jr. as the two raced for the lead at Darlington. Elliott ultimately finished 20th in the postseason opener and is now seventh in the Playoff standings with 2,045 points. Turning to Richmond, Elliott has made 10 starts amassing two top fives and three top 10s.

Austin Dillon put on an impressive performance at Darlington Raceway finishing runner-up to Kevin Harvick in the Playoff’s opener. The strong run jumped Dillon up two spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings from 10th to eighth with 2,043 points. With two races left in the Round of 16, Dillon is 10 points up on the Round of 12 cutoff. The North Carolina native heads to Richmond this weekend having made 13 series starts posting two top 10s.

William Byron pulled out a top five finish last weekend at Darlington and because of it maintained his ninth position in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with 2,042 points. Byron is nine points ahead of the Round of 12 cutoff heading to Richmond this weekend. Byron has made five series starts at Richmond posting a best finish of 12th in the 2018 spring race.

Kyle Busch, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ranked 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings after moving up four spots following a top-10 finish at Darlington. Now the two-time series champ is seven points to the good on the Round of 12 cutline and roles into Richmond Raceway the series-leader in wins at the 0.75-mile track (six victories). Busch has yet to win this season, the longest into a season he has gone without tasting the spoils of Victory Lane. In total, Busch has made 30 series starts at Richmond putting up six wins, 18 top fives and 22 top 10s.

Kurt Busch also grabbed a top-10 finish at Darlington and as a result jumped four spots in the NASCAR Playoff standings to 11th with 2,037 points. Busch needs to continue to gather points as he is only four points up on the Round of 12 cutoff. Richmond is one of Busch’s better tracks, in 39 starts he has posted two wins, seven top fives and 15 top 10s.

Aric Almirola is on the Round of 16 hotseat, currently in the 12th and final position to transfer to the Round of 12. Almirola is also tied in points with Clint Bowyer in 13th (the first spot outside the cutoff) with 2,033 points – he also holds the tie breaker of best finishes in the current Playoff round with a ninth-place finish to Bowyer’s 10th at Darlington. The driver from Tampa, Florida has made 17 starts at Richmond Raceway posting two top fives and five top 10s.

Below the Round of 12 Cutoff

Clint Bowyer is literally tied with Aric Almirola in points, but the tie breaker of best finishes goes to Almirola. So, Bowyer sits outside the Round of 12 cutoff in 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings with 2,033 points. Bowyer looks to Richmond to rebound having made 29 starts at the 0.75-mile track posting two wins, five top fives and 16 top10s.

Cole Custer finished 12th last weekend at Darlington and now finds himself 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 2,030 points. Custer the lone Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate to make the Playoffs this season is three points back from the Round of 12 cutoff. Custer has made two series starts at Richmond posting a best finish of 26th in this race last season. But the Californian does have a victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 0.75-mile track (2019).

Matt DiBenedetto finished 21st at Darlington but managed to move up a spot in the points due to having the tiebreaker of better finish in this round with Ryan Blaney, who is 16th. DiBenedetto lands in Richmond with 2,016 points and 17 markers behind the Round of 12 cutoff. DiBenedetto has made 11 starts at posting a best finish of 14th in this race last season.

Ryan Blaney unfortunately failed pre-race inspection and incurred a points penalty as well as finishing 24th at Darlington and now finds himself 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings with 2,016 points. Blaney has made nine series starts at Richmond posting a best finish of 17th in this Playoff race last season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Time is ticking away for Xfinity Series Playoffs

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will embark on another doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway beginning Friday evening for the Go Bowling 250 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Following Friday evening, the Xfinity Series will kick off Saturday’s action with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This will mark the fourth doubleheader weekend for the Xfinity Series since the COVID-19 pandemic return to racing. This is also the last stretch for Xfinity Series drivers to make their way into the Playoffs with a doubleheader this weekend and the regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway next week. The Playoffs kick off for the series the following week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet will lead the field to green on Friday evening with last week’s race winner, Brandon Jones, in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota joining him on the front row.

The race will be 187.5 miles and 250 laps with Stage 1 ending on Lap 75 and Stage 2 ending on Lap 150.

In 2019, Cole Custer won the first Xfinity Series race run at Richmond and Christopher Bell won the second. Austin Cindric finished both of those races in second.

Denny Hamlin currently holds the race record at Richmond for the series at 108.415 mph in 2011. Kyle Busch holds the qualifying record at 129.348 mph in 2004.

Fifteen of 72 Xfinity races run at the track were won from the pole and Kevin Harvick holds the track records for the most wins (seven), most top fives (18) and most top 10s (21).

Joe Gibbs has the most wins of any car owner with 10 at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway Clinch Scenarios: Three Races Remain

With three races left in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, two of them being this weekend at Richmond Raceway, time is running short for the drivers not locked into the Playoffs to secure their spot going into the postseason.

Eight drivers have already clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, and Ross Chastain.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a new winner, the following driver could clinch by being 111 points above the 3rd winless driver in the standings.

Michael Annett: Could only clinch with help

If there is a repeat winner, the following driver could clinch by being 111 points about the 4th winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Ross Chastain or Riley Herbst and being 111 points about the 3rd winless driver in the standings.

Michael Annett: Would clinch with 35 points

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Michael Annett

Riley Herbst

Ryan Sieg

Brandon Brown

Jeremy Clements

The following drivers could clinch with a win and clinching a Top 20 position:

Myatt Snider: Would clinch with 41 points

Josh Williams: Could only clinch with help

Jesse Little: Could only clinch with help

Alex Labbe: Could only clinch with help

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Outlook following Darlington-2:

Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts from Cutoff 1 Chase Briscoe 951 6 5 35 In On Wins 2 Austin Cindric 1,005 5 9 34 3 Brandon Jones 706 3 2 17 4 Noah Gragson 878 2 8 18 5 Harrison Burton # 789 2 0 10 6 Justin Haley 781 2 3 13 7 Justin Allgaier 757 1 8 13 8 Ross Chastain 911 0 1 1 464 9 Michael Annett 698 0 0 0 251 10 Riley Herbst # 606 0 0 0 159 11 Ryan Sieg 567 0 2 2 120 12 Brandon Brown 492 0 0 0 45 13 Jeremy Clements 447 0 0 0 -45 14 Myatt Snider # 441 0 0 0 -51 15 Josh Williams 408 0 0 0 -84 16 Jesse Little 403 0 0 0 -89

Expect the battle for the final spots left in Playoffs to stay close this weekend at Darlington because the drivers on the Playoff bubble share very similar average finishes: Ryan Sieg (19.9), Jeremy Clements (22.4), Josh Williams (23.0) Brandon Brown (25.7). Myatt Snider and Jesse Little will make their first starts at Rchmond.

Reminiscing on Richmond

Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric have dominated the Xfinity Series this season with a combined 11 wins between the two of them out of 23 races run.

Briscoe will make his fourth start at Richmond while Cindric will make his fifth. Cindric has three top fives, three top 10s and one pole award to his name. Briscoe has one top fives and two top 10s.

But, it’s Justin Allgaier who has the most experience of all the Playoff-contending drivers at Richmond with 18 starts. He has five top fives and eight top 10s in those starts.

Noah Gragson, Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, will be making his fourth Xfinity Series start at Richmond on Friday. Their teammate Michael Annett, who has clinched a Playoff spot on points will be making his 16th start at Richmond and has one top fives and four top 10s to his name.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Harrison Burton will be making his second start at the track. His first was last season and he started sixth and finished sixth for Joe Gibbs Racing. His teammate, Brandon Jones, will make his ninth start at the Virginia track.

Justin Haley, a two-time winner this season, will make his third career Richmond start and his teammate, Ross Chastain, who has not yet won a race this season but clinched his spot in the Playoffs last weekend at Darlington, will be making his eighth start.

And while all of those drivers are locked into the Playoffs by virtue of wins and points so far this season, several drivers around the bubble will be fighting for the Playoff lives on Friday and Saturday, with hopes of clinching their spot.

Brandon Brown, who currently occupies the 12th and final slot in the Playoff grid, has made six starts at the track, but only has a best finish of 19th in 2018 with an average finish of 25.7.

Ryan Sieg, currently 11th on the grid, has 12 starts at the track with an average finish of 19.9 and his best finish of fifth – his only top 10 at the track – came at the first Richmond race last season. Riley Herbst, who is in 10th place on the grid, made his track debut last season starting from the pole an finishing ninth.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clements, who sits in 13th – one spot outside the Playoff grid – has 19 starts at Richmond with a best finish of eighth coming in 2018. He has an average finish of 22.5.

Myatt Snider (14th on the grid) will make his track debut on Friday evening.

Burton dominating rookie standings; Herbst fighting for Playoffs spot

Harrison Burton is still holding onto the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, with a 183-point lead over Riley Herbst.

Burton is the only rookie who is locked into the Playoffs by virtue of a win – he has two on the season (Auto Club, Miami). Herbst is in 10th place on the Playoff outlook, a solid 159 points ahead of the cutoff.

Of note, when the Playoffs begin, the drivers’ points in the Playoffs will be reset to 2000 points, with their Playoff points then added on. Which will bring the Sunoco Rookie standings much closer together.

Jesse Little is in third in the Sunoco Rookie standings and is looking for his first top five of the season. His season-best finish came at Pocono in 10th. At Dover, he finished 23rd in both races.

Little, Myatt Snider and Kody Vanderwal will all be making their debuts at Richmond while Burton, Herbst and Graf have one previous start to their name.

Rookies Points Awards Harrison Burton 789 14 Riley Herbst 606 6 Jesse Little 403 1 Joe Graf Jr. 300 0 Myatt Snider 289 1 Kody Vanderwal 156 0

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

The finale!

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway for some Thursday night truckin’ under the lights for the regular-season finale. The ToyotaCare 250 will be at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Gander Trucks haven’t visited Richmond Raceway since 2005, when Mike Skinner took home the victory. This will mark the 12th Gander Trucks race at the track and the first one in 15 years.

There are only two drivers entered this weekend with experience at Richmond and they are reigning series champion Matt Crafton and his ThorSport Racing veteran teammate Johnny Sauter. Crafton has five starts at the track with one top 10 and Sauter has three starts with one top 10.

Austin Hill will start on the pole on Thursday night and Ben Rhodes will join him on the front row.

There have been eight different races winners in 11 races, but it seems that Thursday’s race will be a wild card for the series as most drivers have no experience at the track.

However, the regular-season champion crown is not as much of a wild card as Hill only needs 23 points to clinch the title.

Ben Rhodes was victorious for the first time since 2018 last weekend at Darlington, punching his ticket to the NASCAR Playoffs. Brett Moffitt clinched his spot in the Playoffs on points, as he only needed seven upon entering the race.

Richmond Raceway: Last chance to clinch

Eight drivers have already clinched a spot in the 10-driver NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series postseason field: Austin Hill, Zane Smith, Sheldon Creed, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings.

Tyler Ankrum: Would clinch with 52 points

Todd Gilliland: Could only clinch with help

Derek Kraus: Could only clinch with help

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 5th winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Brett Moffitt, Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum or Todd Gilliland and being ahead of the 4th winless in the standings.

Tyler Ankrum: Would clinch with 42 points

Todd Gilliland: Could only clinch with 46 points

Derek Kraus: Could only clinch with help

Can clinch via win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Tyler Ankrum

Todd Gilliland

Derek Kraus

Raphael Lessard

Tanner Gray

Stewart Friesen

Johnny Sauter

Ty Majeski

Austin Wayne Self

Tate Fogleman

The following drivers could clinch with a win and clinching a top 20 position:

Jordan Anderson: Would clinch with 47 points

Spencer Boyd: Would clinch with 48 points

Additionally, Austin Hill could clinch the Regular Season Championship on his own with 23 points.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff Outlook following Darlington:

Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Sheldon Creed 512 3 5 20 In On Wins 2 Zane Smith # 544 2 4 14 3 Grant Enfinger 455 2 1 11 4 Austin Hill 600 1 2 7 5 Ben Rhodes 537 1 0 5 6 Matt Crafton 480 1 0 5 7 Brett Moffitt 562 0 5 5 129 8 Christian Eckes # 505 0 0 0 72 9 Tyler Ankrum 447 0 0 0 14 10 Todd Gilliland 443 0 2 2 10 11 Derek Kraus # 433 0 0 0 -10 12 Raphael Lessard # 377 0 0 0 -66 13 Tanner Gray # 350 0 0 0 -93 14 Stewart Friesen 343 0 0 0 -100 15 Johnny Sauter 318 0 1 1 -125

Taking a look at the rookie picture

A pair of rookies - Zane Smith, who is locked in with a pair of wins, and Christian Eckes, who locked himself into the Playoffs following last week’s performance at Darlington based on points, are fighting for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award.

Smith continues to hold the top spot in the Gander Trucks Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings with a 39-point lead over Eckes.

But the outside of the Playoff bubble holds several Sunoco Rookies looking to vault into the Playoffs in their debut year in the Gander Trucks.

Derek Kraus (third in the Sunoco rookie standings) is sitting right below the Playoffs cutline and had a career best finish last weekend at Darlington of third. There are a few ways for Kraus to make it into the Playoffs. One would be with a win but he could also clinch with help if there’s a repeat or new winner.

Raphael Lessard made a jump in points and is now right behind Kraus in fourth in the rookie standings. He is also sitting in 12th in the Playoffs standings, below fellow rookie, Kraus.

Rookies Points Zane Smith 544 Christian Eckes 505 Derek Kraus 433 Raphael Lessard 377 Tanner Gray 350 Ty Majeski 299 Tate Fogleman 219 Spencer Davis 188

