Chip Ganassi Racing Announces Partnerships with Caregility & Yorktel

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today it has entered into partnerships with two organizations: Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company and Yorktel, a leading provider of collaboration and managed service solutions. Both companies are owned by YTC Holdings.

Yorktel has a 35-year history partnering with customers across the globe to design, develop and manage digital transformation solutions that increase user productivity in the modern workplace. The company has a deep pedigree in collaboration technologies that has proven critical for business, government, education and healthcare operations continuity, particularly during the COVID crisis. Their extensive knowledge in collaboration technologies has allowed them to develop easy to use work from home solutions and enhanced webcasting and streaming media solutions that have become critical needs during this pandemic.

Caregility offers a cloud-based Platform as a Service solution specifically designed to support two-way audio and video communication for telehealth applications. The company’s communications platform was created to enhance the experience of both the patient and the provider in virtually any remote telehealth situation from the ICU to the home. Caregility’s telehealth solution has enabled healthcare providers to quickly scale during the current COVID-19 pandemic, enabling them to provide virtual care for hundreds of thousands of patients across the US.

The partnership with Yorktel and Caregility includes branding on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch, beginning with and throughout the 10 races that make-up the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. The 2020 NASCAR season is a milestone year for Kurt Busch as he made his 700th start at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5th. Busch is one of only 17 drivers in NASCAR history to reach the 700-start milestone. Busch will also make his eighth consecutive and 14th overall appearance in the NCS Playoffs

“In the new business environment of virtual distancing, remote collaboration, and “work anywhere” initiatives, we are looking for new and innovative ways to build awareness of the Yorktel and Caregility brands,” commented Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel & Caregility. “We are looking forward to using the Ganassi Racing platform as a means to broaden the reach and impact of both companies.”

“We’re excited to have Yorktel and Caregility join the organization,” commented Doug Duchardt, COO, Chip Ganassi Racing. “To have their partnership begin as we kick-off the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs is certainly a fun way to mark the occasion. With everything that our country has been through this year, it is enlightening to begin learning about what the respective companies offer to enterprise, public sector, and healthcare providers in these challenging times. We look forward to growing the partnership through the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs and beyond.”

CGR PR