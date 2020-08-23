Harvick Finishes Solid Fourth at Dover

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-70):

● Harvick started 10th and finished seventh, earning four bonus points.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, said early on that he felt his car was good.

● He moved up to fourth when the competition caution came and he pitted on lap 27 for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure adjustment. He returned one lap later to tighten the right rear lugnuts and restarted 30th.

● Harvick was back in the top-10 by lap 60.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 71-185):

● Harvick started eighth and finished sixth, earning five bonus points.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, pitted on lap 73 for four tires, fuel and the crew took some tape off the grill.

● On lap 134, Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment. He was in sixth place.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 186-311):

● Harvick started sixth and finished fourth.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, pitted on lap 188 for four tires, fuel and some tape on the grill. He reported the front of the car was not handling well.

● On lap 252, Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment. He was sixth.

● Harvick entered the top-five on lap 266.

Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the Dover 311 to score his 43rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his sixth of the season and his first at Dover. His margin of victory over second-place Martin Truex Jr., was 1.179 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 21 laps.

● Only 12 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Harvick remains the championship leader after Dover with a 100-point advantage over second-place Hamlin.

● Harvick earned his series-leading 16th top-five and 20th top-10 of the season, and his ninth top-five and 20th top-10 in 39 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover.

● Since joining SHR in 2014, Harvick has only three finishes outside the top-15 at Dover. It’s a run that includes two victories (October 2015 and May 2018), six top-fives, eight top-10s and 1,298 laps led.

● This was Harvick’s third straight top-five and fifth straight top-10 at Dover. He hasn’t finished outside the top-10 at the track since a 17th-place finish in October 2017.

● Harvick has finished in the top-10 six times in the last seven races at Dover.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We fought everything all day with our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang. We had a lot of trouble on pit road and we could not get our car to turn up off the corner. And at the end, it just started sliding the back everywhere and it wouldn’t turn off the corners so we definitely have some work to do. The guys did a great job hanging in there and battling back from all the adversity today, but definitely not where we wanted to be.”

Next Up:

The second event of the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Dover is a 311-mile race on Sunday. It starts at 4 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

