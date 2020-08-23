John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Dover 1

John Hunter Nemechek started Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover International Speedway from the 31st position. After the first handful of laps, he radioed to the team that his No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang lacked right front grip and he was struggling to turn. At the Competition Caution, Crew Chief Seth Barbour made the call for Nemechek to take 4 tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment, packer adjustment, and grille tape. By the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag to end Stage 1 in 30th place, he said that it felt like something had broken in the front end. When he came to pit road under the Stage Break Caution, the crew took extra time to check the toe.