Corey LaJoie Drydene - Dover Doubleheader - Race Advance

Corey LaJoie and his No. 32 team for Go Fas Racing are gearing up for the Drydene Doubleheader at Dover International Speedway this weekend, which will mark the second doubleheader weekend of the month and final one of the year.
LaJoie has constructed a solid record contesting on doubleheader weekends. The 28-year-old driver finished inside the top-23 in both events at Pocono Raceway back on June 27 & 28. At Michigan International Speedway earlier this month, LaJoie secured 22nd-place finishes in both races that weekend.
LaJoie's experience at Dover, a mile-long concrete oval, extends far beyond his five NASCAR Cup Series starts there. In 2016, he scored a sixth-place finish at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and followed it up in 2017 with a 15th-place effort.
Through his 37 NASCAR K&N Pro Series starts, LaJoie started races at the Delaware track on five occasions, and notched four top-10 finishes, including one victory in 2012 after leading 42 laps.
LaJoie will not only take part in the Drydene Double festivities this weekend as a competitor, but will also represent the Drydene brand. The No. 32 Ford will carry the Drydene Performance Products colors for the twin Drydene 311 races.
Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today's modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs. Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils.
This weekend's paint scheme, labeled as "Midnight Ruby Blaze," was the winning scheme of the three different potential designs voted on by the fans.
Adding to the excitement, fans of LaJoie and Drydene will also have the opportunity at a chance to win a 2020 Ford Mustang GT 500, if LaJoie wins any of the stages in either race. For full details and to enter, visit Drydene.com.
Also riding along with Corey LaJoie and the No.32 team is Terria Hughes, sister of TJ Keen, who over the past several years has become family to the GFR team, earning the title of "Team Mom". Terria recently passed away and the team will recognize her with a decal on the No.32 Drydene Ford.
As LaJoie heads to Delaware to make his sixth start at Dover on Saturday and seventh on Sunday, he will look to book another strong performance for the third and final doubleheader weekend of the season.
Tune in at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday to catch the action - both events will be televised on NBCSN.
LaJoie on the upcoming race:
"I'm really looking forward to heading to "The Monster Mile" this weekend for the Drydene Double. The fans chose the colors of our Drydene Ford Mustang for this weekend and I can't wait to get it on track. It'll definitely be a tough weekend physically but I'm ready for the challenge and the whole Drydene team is ready to put a solid weekend together. It's a big weekend representing Drydene in a race where they are the primary sponsor of the races this Saturday and Sunday."
LaJoie's Cup history at Dover International Speedway:
Starts: 5
Best Finish: 28th (2019)
Average Start: 33rd
Average Finish: 31.8
Looking back on the Daytona Road Course:
Corey LaJoie finished 32nd at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course after getting spun in final laps, taking him out of contention at finishing in the top-20. The Go Fas Racing driver started 29th for the first-ever NASCAR race on the road course at Daytona, and raced to 20th-place by the time the green-and-white checkered flag flew to conclude stage one.
LaJoie relayed the need for more turn, and Crew Chief Ryan Sparks called the Trump 2020 Ford to pit road under the stage break for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment. He started stage two from the 27th position and continued to gain positions throughout the second segment and was credited with a 10th-place finish on lap 30 to earn one stage point.
Following a lightning hold at the onset of stage three, the No. 32 restarted in the 34th position. LaJoie reached the 12th position in the midst of the pit cycle and made his final trip to pit road for four tires and fuel with under 10 laps to go. He quickly worked his way back up through the field after returning to the track in 34th. Sparks elected to keep LaJoie out on track during a late-race caution, lining him up in 15th with three laps to go. An incident that sent the Trump 2020 Ford for a spin in the bus stop resulted in a 32nd-place finish.
GFR PR