Competition Update Regarding the No. 3 Car

This morning Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with NASCAR's safety protocol, Dillon is self-quarantining away from RCR's facilities and will not be competing in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Austin's wife Whitney and son Ace remain healthy and symptom-free. Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for RCR this weekend.

RCR takes the safety of our employees, fellow competitors, fans, partners and outside vendors seriously. Based upon recommendations outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASCAR and our health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread. These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country. We will continue to adhere to these guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners.

RCR PR