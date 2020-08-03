Ty Dillon overcomes damage to score 22nd place finish at Loudon

Momentum followed Ty Dillon and Germain Racing into New Hampshire Motor Speedway when the NASCAR Cup Series took to the flat one-mile facility on Sunday afternoon. The GEICO team had turned in three top-16 finishes in the previous four races and looked to continue the trend in the Foxwoods 301.

Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE rolled off of the starting grid from the 25th position (random draw) when the green flag gave way to 301-laps of racing. He was able to pick up positions as he hustled his way around the Magic Mile.

Dillon ultimately moved the GEICO Camaro into the top-15 during the race, but damage to the left rear in the second stage sent him to pit road for repairs. Dillon would need to make two stops during the yellow flag, which cost him valuable track position and left him back in 29th place when racing resumed. Fortunately, the Germain Racing pit crew worked quickly to repair the damage and returned the GEICO Chevy to the racing surface without the loss of a lap.

Despite the setback, Dillon and the GEICO Camaro hurriedly recovered lost real estate and dashed back into the top-20. Crew chief, Matt Borland, used strategy to assist in his driver's cause. As the race wound down, Dillon was good on fuel, allowing him to remain heavy on the gas pedal. When the checkered flag closed out 318-miles of racing, Dillon was able to rebound and score a solid 22nd place finish at the Magic Mile.

"Today was a long one for our GEICO team. My guys worked hard all day, but our Camaro ZL1 1LE was tight for the majority of the race," Dillon said. "We would make a little gain and then the balance would get tight again. During the second stage, our left rear fender was flared out after contact and we lost track position on pit road to make repairs. We hoped some guys would run out of fuel there at the end, because we were one or two laps to the good, but the cards didn't fall that way. Onto the double in Michigan."

Next up for Germain Racing is a doubleheader weekend in the Irish Hills of Michigan.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Michigan Speedway on Saturday, August 8th, at 4 PM (ET) for the FireKeepers Casino 400 and again on Sunday, August 9th at 4:30 PM (ET) for the Consumers Energy 400. Both races will be televised live on NBCSN, while the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, will carry the live radio broadcasts.