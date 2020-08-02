RCR Post Race Report - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

"New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the most challenging tracks on the circuit for me, so to come out of here with a top-10 finish feels great. We had a great starting spot with our No. 8 Feeding America Chevrolet but didn't have the handling to keep the track position in the preferred line. Our car was very tight for most of the day, which made it really hard to roll the center of the corners like I wanted to, so we had our hands full for the start of the race. We had some great speed though, we just had to adjust on our Chevrolet a little bit to get the handling to match it. Towards the start of Stage 3, the handling loosened up enough for me to really start rolling through the turns on the bottom and pick up some positions. With the final caution coming out when it did, we had to focus on saving fuel for a long time in the final stage, but we managed it well enough to not only make it to the end, but also fight our way into a top-10 finish. This team never gives up and we're fighting for every spot we can as we approach the cut-off to make the Playoffs. It's a roller coaster of a race each week, and getting more intense every week, but we're keeping after it. Overall, it was a good day for us at New Hampshire in the Feeding America Chevy. It was also great to be able to represent them on the track and all the good work they're doing to help our country."