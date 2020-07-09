Germania Insurance joins Leavine Family Racing partner lineup

Leavine Family Racing welcomes aboard Germania Insurance as a primary sponsor on the No. 95 Toyota Camry. Germania Insurance, based out of Brenham, Texas, has been providing coverage to the Lone Star State for more than 120 years and makes their first foray into NASCAR as primary sponsor. The multi-year agreement includes several primary races and associate sponsor positioning. The partnership will continue into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We are absolutely thrilled to begin this relationship with Leavine Family Racing,” Germania’s Chief Marketing Officer Min Choi said. “We believe their core values align perfectly with our Germania family, and we are proud to be associated with another established Texas brand.”

Germania Insurance joins Leavine Family Racing (LFR) in its 10th year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and its first season with rookie contender Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the No. 95 Toyota Camry. Bell transitioned to the Cup Series with LFR after a successful stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he earned 16 wins, 41 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes.

“We are excited to bring Germania Insurance into the sport of NASCAR,” said Jeremy Lange, President of Leavine Family Racing. “With Germania being a Texas-based company and considering our roots in Texas, we already share a common connection. We are looking forward to representing the many Germania agents and offices around the state of Texas as we compete weekly on a national stage.”

Germania Insurance will be featured in the associate sponsor position in the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Open, where Christopher Bell will try to race his way into the NASCAR All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15th after earning a top-10 finish in his first NCS start at Bristol.

LFR PR