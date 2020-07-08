NASCAR announces NBC Sports 2020 telecast schedule through August

NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through the regular season finale at the end of August, highlighted by its Cup and Xfinity Series telecast schedule on NBC and NBCSN and a pair of races at iconic Daytona International Speedway on NBC.

For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona on Sunday, August 16 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The NASCAR Cup Series regular season culminates with drivers’ one last chance to make the Playoffs under the lights on the traditional oval at Daytona on Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will also present Cup Series doubleheaders on NBCSN from Michigan International Speedway (August 8-9) and Dover International Speedway (August 22-23). NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage in August on NBCSN will include races from Road America on August 8, the Daytona Road Course on August 15, a Dover doubleheader on August 22-23, and the Daytona oval on August 28.

Following coverage on FS1 through the NASCAR All-Star race on July 15, NBC Sports resumes its coverage of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races through the remainder of the season on July 18 and 19 at Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN, followed by a mid-week Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on July 23 on NBCSN, and Cup Series racing from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 2 on NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ first weekend of the 2020 NASCAR season last Saturday and Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC delivered significant year-over-year viewership gains for the Cup and Xfinity Series. Viewership of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 was up 46% vs. the same race in 2019 and up 32% vs. the Daytona race on the same weekend in 2019. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race viewership was up 21% vs. the Series’ four-race average on NBC in 2019. Click here for more details.

Current NBC Sports NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule through August 29:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Sat., July 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 19 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN Thurs., July 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Kansas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Kansas 5 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 2 NASCAR Cup Series Race – New Hampshire 3 p.m. NBCSN Sat., August 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Road America Noon NBCSN Sat., August 8 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Michigan 4 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 9 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Michigan 4:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., August 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Daytona Road Course 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 16 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona Road Course 3 p.m. NBC Sat., August 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Dover 12:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., August 22 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Dover 4 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Dover 1 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Dover 4 p.m. NBCSN Fri., August 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Daytona 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., August 29 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona 7:30 p.m. NBC

NBC Sports PR