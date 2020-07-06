Ford & Stewart-Haas Racing Sweep Indy

Kevin Harvick won back-to-back Brickyard 400 races to mark his third career win at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team scored their fourth win of the season and Harvick’s 53rd NASCAR Cup win.



“Congratulations Kevin, Chase, Tony, Gene and the Stewart-Haas team,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Indianapolis is such a special place to race and win at and to see Kevin and Chase both in victory lane at IMS means a lot to the Roush Yates Engines’ organization and gives us momentum going into the second half of the season.”



Indianapolis delivered an exciting weekend of racing. As the sun set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Harvick lined up to lead the field down the front straightaway for an overtime finish. With a great push from SHR teammate, Cole Custer, Harvick was able to clear the No. 42 Matt Kenseth and build a lead to take the checkered flag .743 seconds in front of Kenseth and defend his 2019 Brickyard win.



“I’m just really proud of all these guys and everybody at SHR,” commented Harvick. “I’ve just got to thank everybody from Busch Light. Our Ford Mustang was fast today. Mobil 1, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jimmy John’s, everybody at Haas Automation for everything that they do for our car to be able to put it in Victory Lane is just a big effort right now to get the cars to the racetrack.”



Harvick and SHR continue to lead the driver and owner points standing while Ford leads the manufacturers with nine wins.



The Ford Performance Mustangs had a strong finish at IMS with six Fords finishing in the top-10 led by race winner Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola in P3, Brad Keselowski P4, Custer P5, Michael McDowell P7 and Joey Logano P10.



The hometown kid from Mitchell, Indiana, Chase Briscoe, kissed the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 98 won the first ever NASCAR Xfinity Series 2.439-mile road course event on Saturday afternoon at Indy.



Briscoe led a race high 30 laps in the 62-lap race and won the Second Stage. With two laps to go AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric battled Briscoe for the lead as they came down the front stretch three wide. Briscoe took the inside line going into the first corner to take the lead from Allmendinger. The No. 98 was then able to pull away from the field, taking the checkered flag 1.717 seconds ahead of second place, Justin Haley “I have dreamed of coming to this racetrack and just getting to race here,” commented Chase. “To win here is unbelievable. I can’t put it into words. To get our sponsors in victory lane and driving for Stewart-Haas at Indianapolis. It doesn’t get any better than that.”



The Xfinity race was dominated by the two Ford Mustangs leading a combined 51 out of the 62-lap race. Austin Cindric led 21 laps while driving to the First Stage win and finished P5.



With five race wins, Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing lead the driver and owner points standings.



NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway next for a triple-header. The Xfinity Series will kick things off Thursday night, July 9th and return on Friday for back-to-back races while the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track Sunday for the Quaker State 400.



RYE PR