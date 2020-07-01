SUNNYD Returns to Buescher’s Ford for Brickyard 400

SUNNYD, the iconic beverage brand made solely in the USA, will return to Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the iconic Brickyard 400 race at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We are really looking forward to getting to Indianapolis,” said Buescher. “We’ve started to gel as a team, and are starting to see those results on track. Indianapolis is one of the most iconic tracks in the country and it’s really fitting that we’ll have the SUNNYD ‘Made in America’ paint scheme back on our Ford this weekend for our first race at Indy during the Fourth of July weekend.”

Along with the bright, bold, unique orange and yellow colors, the No. 17 Ford will also sport a new patriotic theme with red, white and blue stars and stripes that reflect both SUNNYD’s heritage and the Fourth of July holiday. Since 1963, SUNNYD has been made in America and celebrates its roots with a limited-edition “Made in America” packaging that is released seasonally each year and available in stores now.

“It’s really neat to have an American-made product on board,” said Buescher. “I know the whole Roush Fenway organization, and Jack especially, are very proud of everything and anything made in America and we can’t wait to get to see the scheme on track this Sunday.”

Buescher will make his fourth start at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, a track he has an average finish of 15.8 with one top-10. Buescher has scored two top-10 finishes in the past three races and with his seventh-place stage one finish at Pocono Raceway last weekend, the driver racked up his seventh top-10 stage finish of the season, and his fifth in the last eight races.

Coverage for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set for 4 p.m. EST on NBC. Race coverage can also be heard on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR