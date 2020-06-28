Buescher Scores Top-10 Finish with Strong Pocono Run

Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford to a 10th-place finish Saturday afternoon in Pocono, securing his fourth top-10 of the season after a strong performance at the Tricky Triangle.

Buescher rolled off the grid 24th in the rain delayed start to Saturday afternoon’s race. After a few extra caution laps, sunny skies prevailed, and all 130 laps were completed. The driver gained seven spots and was already up to 17th early in the race. When the competition caution flag was displayed at lap 12, the team elected to pit for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. Restarting 22nd, the team maneuvered up two spots before another caution flag came out at lap 20. The driver took the green-white checkered flag for stage one in 19th.

The Prosper, Texas native elected to stay out during the stage break and restarted 11th for stage two. Buescher held track position and even made his way up to fifth by lap 49 as green flag pit stops cycled through the field. At lap 58, the team made their way down pit road for a standard four-tire pit stop with fuel and a track bar adjustment. The No. 17 team fell a lap down but was able to gain it back with the free pass when a caution for debris waved at lap 64. After restarting 24th, the team gained a few more spots to finish stage two in 20th.

Buescher lined up 18th in the final stage of racing in Pennsylvania. The driver reported that his No. 17 machine handling needed to be tightened up, but the team stayed on track. With 45 to go, Buescher had driven his way up to 15th. The team stayed out on track as green flag pit stops shuffled through, finding their way up to fourth and eventually settling into third. Teammate Ryan Newman had a similar strategy as he was able to take the lead. With 18 to go, both teammates made their way down pit road. The 17 team took two right side tires and fuel and headed back to the track 15th with 15 laps to go. With ease, Buescher worked his way up five more positions to finish 10th at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

Buescher and the Fastenal Ford team return to action tomorrow, June 28 for another race at Pocono Raceway. Race coverage begins at 4 p.m. EST on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR