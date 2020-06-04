NASCAR reveals next slate of races through beginning of August

NASCAR announced Thursday the next installment of events in its return to racing, featuring races at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR returned to racing on May 17 at Darlington Raceway with a NASCAR Cup Series race that was won by Kevin Harvick. Since then, NASCAR has also raced twice at Charlotte Motor Speedway and then at Bristol Motor Speedway, and had previously announced races up through the weekend of June 20-21 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The newly announced slate of races will carry NASCAR through the opening weekend of August at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season with the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky Speedway (Friday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1).

In turn, NASCAR welcomes back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage when the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC) and NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC) return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Fourth of July weekend.

NBC will carry coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series through the balance of the season, including the new and highly-anticipated Playoffs schedule that is currently scheduled to culminate with the crowning of three NASCAR national series champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.

The third installment of the 2020 schedule opens up at Pocono Raceway with five races in three days. The ARCA Menards Series will kick things off on Friday, June 26. That will be followed by a double-header with the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Saturday. The weekend will conclude with a Cup Series and Xfinity Series double-header on Sunday.

NASCAR will return to Indianapolis for an Independence Day weekend showdown with the Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 4, and the Brickyard 400 Cup Series on Sunday, July 5. That is followed by Kentucky Speedway, which will host a pair of Xfinity Series races, the Gander Trucks and the Cup Series between Thursday, July 9, and Sunday, July 12.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will be back in action on Wednesday, July 15, for the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race. Details regarding the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR then takes all three national series at Texas (July 18-19), followed by Kansas Speedway hosting five races. The Kansas weekend (July 23-25) will feature two Gander Trucks races alongside a race each for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

The announced slate wraps up with the Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 2.

NASCAR also announced several race realignments with the schedule. The Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (July 9) is realigned from a race orgininally scheduled for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Chicagoland Speedway dates have been realigned for the ARCA Menards Series (moved to Kansas Speedway on July 24) and the Gander Trucks (now at Kansas Speedway on July 25). Additionally, the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) has been realigned from one originally scheduled for Iowa Speedway.



NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR has indicated that further national series dates will be announced at a later date.

The Cup Series will be back on track this Sunday, June 7, at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.