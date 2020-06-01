Ty Dillon collected in crash at World's Fastest Half-Mile

After a busy week at Charlotte Motor Speedway where weather impacted both races, Germain Racing was happy to arrive at the World's Fastest Half-Mile where there was a zero percent chance of rain. A year ago, Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro held off Clint Bowyer to collect the Stage 1 win during their visit to Bristol. He again looked to post a successful outing when the cars took to the track for 500-laps of racing on Sunday.

Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE would begin the race from the 29th position after a random draw determined Sunday's starting grid. When the green flag gave way to 266-miles of intense racing action, Dillon immediately broke into the top-25 in the opening few laps before climbing into the top-15, where he and his GEICO machine ran solidly.

On lap 198, Dillon was at full speed coming off of turn two when Ryan Blaney lost control of his car and slid up the racetrack in front of the GEICO Camaro. Despite his best efforts, Dillon was left with nowhere to go and caught the frontend of Blaney's car, causing significant damage to the right-front corner of the No. 13 entry. The Germain Racing pit crew worked feverishly to make repairs, but the suspension damage proved insurmountable, ending Dillon's day and relegating him to a 39th place finish.

"Rough day for the third race in a row. Obviously, today we got caught up in a wreck after having the car fall off the jack during a pit stop," Dillon shared. "It's just unfortunate, but our Germain Racing team is strong though and our cars are really fast. Our GEICO Camaros are a lot stronger than they've been in the past couple of years. We have plenty of time to rebound and accomplish our goals this season, so we will keep our heads up, keep digging and keep fighting. Bad days will come, but it's how you fight through them. We will get after it in Atlanta next week."

Germain Racing now has Georgia on their mind as they prepare to visit Hampton, GA, for race number 10 on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7th, for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. The race will be televised live on FOX beginning at 3 PM (ET). The Performance Racing Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

