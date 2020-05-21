Denny Hamlin and FedEx Unveil New Paint Scheme, Paying Tribute to Small Business Owners

Thursday, May 21 24
Ahead of this weekend’s race at Charlotte, FedEx and Denny Hamlin unveiled a brand-new paint scheme that recognizes small business owners across the United States.

The paint scheme features a series of stars along the rear panel, which honors the role small business owners play across the country. #SupportSmall is also included on the hood to highlight FedEx support of small businesses during the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an honor to unveil this new paint scheme, which acknowledges small businesses, the backbone of America,” said Hamlin. “I am from a small business family, so I know how important they are, not just to local communities, but to the country. To all small business owners out there, thank you for everything you do. I can’t wait to recognize you on the track this weekend.”

FedEx understands how small businesses strengthen the economy, which is why during these trying times, they have committed to providing $1 million in grants. FedEx #SupportSmall Grants will provide small business recipients with $5,000, plus a $500 credit from FedEx Office to use for printing, posters, custom branded boxes, floor decals, and more. Small business owners can visit fedex.com/supportsmallgrants to find out more information about how to apply and eligibility.

FedEx also collaborated with BigCommerce, an open SaaS e-commerce platform, to help small and medium businesses get online fast and affordably. More information about how FedEx and BigCommerce can help your small business is available at FedEx.com/bigcommerce.

